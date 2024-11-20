Pogba not wanted by Man Utd despite his free agent status after leaving Juventus

Pogba not wanted by Man Utd despite his free agent status after leaving Juvenu

Premier League clubs should be wary of signing Paul Pogba, who may soon be a free agent.

The Frenchman is set to have his Juventus contract canceled by mutual consent.

The former Manchester United midfielder has averted a long doping ban and can resume playing from the start of 2025.

Per talkSPORT, he is not allowed to use United’s facilities to train until he finds a new team.

The Red Devils do not want Pogba back at the club, as they view him as a distraction.

The Frenchman did disparage United in a documentary a couple of years ago, claiming he left as a free agent for Juventus (for the second time) because he was not offered a pay rise.

