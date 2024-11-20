Pogba not wanted by Man Utd despite his free agent status after leaving Juventus

Tribal Football
Premier League clubs should be wary of signing Paul Pogba, who may soon be a free agent.

The Frenchman is set to have his Juventus contract canceled by mutual consent.

The former Manchester United midfielder has averted a long doping ban and can resume playing from the start of 2025.

Per talkSPORT, he is not allowed to use United’s facilities to train until he finds a new team.

The Red Devils do not want Pogba back at the club, as they view him as a distraction.

The Frenchman did disparage United in a documentary a couple of years ago, claiming he left as a free agent for Juventus (for the second time) because he was not offered a pay rise.

 

