Manchester United could make a bold January transfer offer for Maxi Araujo after watching him up close in their 2-2 UEFA Champions League draw against Sporting.

As per reports from Sport Witness, sources close to the Uruguay international claim he's very open to making a move to the Premier League.

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The Red Devils were one of several Premier League clubs who showing interest in the 26-year-old left-back before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but they switched focus to Lewis Hall under Michael Carrick's leadership.

Any possible offer will not be straightforward, as Araujo extended his contract in Lisbon until 2030, with an €80 million release clause.

Arsenal are also rumoured to be in the race, but United are in a stronger position to offer the Uruguayan a starting role, and that could tip the balance in their favour.