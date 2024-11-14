Man Utd set to remove Rooney as ambassador for the club

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United are taking away the offer of an ambassadorial role to Wayne Rooney.

The former England and United striker, and current Plymouth Argyle manager, was made the offer prior to INEOS taking over the club.

Now that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s group runs sporting operations, Star states that United will not be making Rooney an ambassador.

The club have also cut the position of Sir Alex Ferguson starting next season, when he will no longer be a paid ambassador.

While the goal of these moves is to save funds, many fans have questioned the usefulness.

For instance, the club has spent more money on sacking Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff, after offering them new deals in the summer, as compared to these savings

