Pitaluga returns early to Liverpool from St Pat's Athletic loan

Liverpool goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga's loan with St Patrick's Athletic has been cut short.

The Brazilian had initially signed on-loan for the entire League of Ireland Premier Division season, which runs from February to November.

But he is now back on Merseyside with the deal ending early.

St Pat's boss Stephen Kenny said: “There has been transformational change anyway here in the off-season, with a high number of signings.

“Three have gone back this week - Kieran (Freeman) to Scotland, we said goodbye too to Marcelo (Pitaluga), a great guy and he has a good career ahead of him I think.

“And Alfie (Taylor) has gone back to Hull. Joe Anang trains with us from Monday and I'm hopeful of having one in next week, but we'll have to see.”

