Pinto: Iraola has made Bournemouth a successful case study

Bournemouth sports director Tiago Pinto admits he's desperate to keep their squad together.

Speaking with Gianlucadiamarzio.com, Pinto also says everything at Bournemouth revolves around the impact of manager Andoni Iraola.

He said, "We have a great coach, a fantastic man who with the players and the football he has brought to this small stadium has made Bournemouth a case study.

"I have always been a sporting director who liked to sell but now I find myself in a situation where I don't want to sell anyone. It will be difficult."

Pinto added, "When you arrive you realise straight away that it is small but the atmosphere is very positive. I think it is an advantage for us that the stadium is like this. I think it is a bit of the spirit of English football." 

