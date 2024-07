Brentford concern after Thiago injury announced

Brentford striker Igor Thiago has suffered a knee injury.

The summer arrival was hit by a meniscus injury when scoring twice in the friendly win against AFC Wimbledon last week.

Thiago will undergo scans next week to determine the extent of the injury and his recovery time.

He signed for the Bees from Club Brugge last season ahead of the summer market.

Thiago scored 18 goals in 34 Jupiler Pro League games last term.