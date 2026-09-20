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Pierre Sage believes Crystal Palace deserved more from Leeds draw

Pierre Sage believes Crystal Palace deserved more from Leeds draw
Pierre Sage believes Crystal Palace deserved more from Leeds drawREUTERS

Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage believes his side deserved more from their 0-0 Premier League draw with Leeds on Sunday (September 20).

Leeds United continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League season as the two sides played out a 0-0 draw at Elland Road.

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Things could have been very different, however. Palace favourite Tyrick Mitchell had a second-half goal disallowed for offside against Anan Khalaili following a VAR review.

It was a fairly even match, but Palace boss Sage believes his side could have easily returned to South London with all three points.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, he said: "We worked a lot during the last week. We conceded less chances than before, but we conceded one big one and our goalkeeper made a big save so we have to congratulate Walter Benitez on that.

"We deserved something else than a draw and we created some chances without scoring. We played well today, we created a lot. It's easy to make it one time (a good performance), so we have to do it every game and we need to perform better to take points."

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