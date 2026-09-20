Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage believes his side deserved more from their 0-0 Premier League draw with Leeds on Sunday (September 20).

Leeds United continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League season as the two sides played out a 0-0 draw at Elland Road.

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Things could have been very different, however. Palace favourite Tyrick Mitchell had a second-half goal disallowed for offside against Anan Khalaili following a VAR review.

It was a fairly even match, but Palace boss Sage believes his side could have easily returned to South London with all three points.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, he said: "We worked a lot during the last week. We conceded less chances than before, but we conceded one big one and our goalkeeper made a big save so we have to congratulate Walter Benitez on that.

"We deserved something else than a draw and we created some chances without scoring. We played well today, we created a lot. It's easy to make it one time (a good performance), so we have to do it every game and we need to perform better to take points."