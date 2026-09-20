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Leeds and Crystal Palace share the points in goalless Premier League draw

Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton in action with Leeds United's Ao Tanaka
Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton in action with Leeds United's Ao TanakaReuters/Ed Sykes

Leeds United missed the chance to rise to third place in the Premier League (PL) table as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace at Elland Road.

New signings for both teams squandered chances in the opening minutes, with Palace’s Quinten Timber striking over from distance before Tarik Muharemović glanced his header wide from a corner for the hosts.

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James Trafford was being kept busy by a Palace side high on winning their first-ever UEFA Europa League game in the week, as he got behind Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada’s efforts from range midway through the half.

Leeds had registered 5+ shots on target in four of their previous five competitive matches, and mustered three before HT here, the best of which fell to Nico Elvedi, who poked towards goal from a corner but Walter Benítez would not be beaten, leaving the contest goalless at the break.

Palace started the second half better, and Trafford pulled off the best save of the game to tip Yéremy Pino’s free-kick away from the bottom corner.

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Jefferson Lerma and Kamada were also off target from close range, but Tyrick Mitchell found the back of the net after connecting with Anan Khalaili’s deflected cross, only for the strike to be disallowed for offside.

That scare seemed to spark life into Leeds, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin thought he added to his brace against Newcastle last time out, but Benitez pulled off a brilliant save to deny him.

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Both teams pushed for the winner in the latter stages, and Wharton tried his luck from distance again only to see it deflected wide.

Kamada also failed to direct a header on target from a promising position, and in the end neither side could find the breakthrough.

Leeds at least maintain their unbeaten start to the season and have now lost just five of their last 30 PL outings, while Palace continue their strong H2H run in this fixture having now lost only one of the last six meetings (W2, D3).

Flashscore Man of the Match: James Trafford (Leeds United)

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Premier LeagueCrystal PalaceLeedsDaichi KamadaWalter BenitezJames TraffordAdam WhartonNico ElvediTarik MuharemovicDominic Calvert-LewinAnan KhalailiJefferson LermaTyrick MitchellYeremy Pino

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