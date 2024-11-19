Pickford ready to get back to work for Everton

Pickford says he will work harder than ever to impress Tuchel to earn England role

Everton and England shot stopper Jordan Pickford has vowed to work even harder this season.

The 30-year-old knows that with a new Three Lions boss to impress in Thomas Tuchel, he must up his game.

Pickford wants to remain the Three Lions’ no.1 keeper and knows that will only happen if his Toffees performances are still top notch.

He stated this week, per the Liverpool Echo: “There’s definitely new energy and there’s going to be a lot of competition for places.

“But that’s what it’s about. You want the best players for England at the right moment and hopefully going forward next year we’ve got that squad ready to win.

“For me, I always say you’ve got to be on form for your club to get picked for your country. I’ve always looked at it that way. That’s what I do. I’ll go back to Everton now, I’ll work my b******s off.

“I’ll work hard on the training pitch, I’ll get myself prepared right for a Saturday and in the game I’ll give it my best shot every time I put my shirt on for the club.”

