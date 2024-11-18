Everton keeper Pickford: Tuchel short-term deal suits England players

Tribal Football
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford supports the short-term deal England coach Thomas Tuchel will work to.

Tuchel's deal runs only to 2026 after the World Cup.

Pickford said: “It is definitely on the qualifying campaign we’ve got. We’ve got to get the job done.

“Our focus is definitely on (winning the World Cup), because we’ve been so close.”

On England's depth, Pickford also said: “It’s a headache for the manager and the staff to pick the team. 

“It’s healthy competition. We’ve got to go back to our clubs, compete week in week out and be at our best to get picked for the country. That’s the challenge for everybody.

“I don’t know what March is going to be, whether it’s friendlies or qualifiers, but the new manager comes in in January and he’s a winner. Our main target is to get to the USA and lift that trophy.”

 

