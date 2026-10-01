Phil Foden expected to show loyalty if Man City face huge punishment

Phil Foden is not expected to be part of any potential Manchester City player exodus, with sources close to the club insisting he would be among those most likely to stand by City through any difficult period.

City have been found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League, although the sanction is yet to be decided and the club has the right to appeal. In recent days, the possibility of huge fines, points deductions and other sporting sanctions has been publicly debated as potential consequences.

Advertisement Advertisement

There has inevitably been discussion about what could happen to City's squad if the club receives a severe punishment, particularly if relegation were to become a possibility.

However, sources at City are not currently anticipating a fire sale and remain defiant about the club's position. And any suggestion that Foden could be among those looking for an exit is currently greeted with a shake of the head.

The England international has been at City since joining their academy as an eight-year-old and recently extended his contract until 2030.

Foden himself has spoken about how much it means to continue his journey at the club - and he has the possibility of becoming a rare example of a modern one-club player.

Sources close to City believe his loyalty runs particularly deep and that he would be one of the players most likely to remain even if City were forced to navigate a difficult period.

City have until October 2nd to appeal the findings, with the sanction process still to come. But while the football world considers which City stars could potentially become available, Foden is probably off limits.

Even if circumstances eventually force difficult decisions at City, insiders believe Foden would be among the players most determined to stay and help the club bounce back.