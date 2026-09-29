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Real Madrid seeking to steal away Bournemouth's Alex Scott despite Premier League interest

Real Madrid seeking to steal away Bournemouth's Alex Scott despite Premier League interest
Real Madrid seeking to steal away Bournemouth's Alex Scott despite Premier League interestAction Images via Reuters

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Bournemouth's Alex Scott ahead of the January transfer window.

Scott has attracted interest from Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool over the past year as he continues to shine for the Cherries under manager Marco Rose.

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Chelsea's reported rejected bid in July 2026 was worth around £64M, with reports suggesting that Bournemouth will take no less than £80M for the 23-year-old who was at Bristol City just 3 years ago.

Sources say that the 23-year-old has turned down multiple offers over a contract extension on the south coast, implying that he desires a move away from the side.

Spanish journalist Miguel Serrano stated this week that Real Madrid have emerged as genuine contenders to sign Scott, with a bid potentially coming in the January transfer window.

Scott could make his England debut tonight against the Czech Republic in the Nations League and several teams will be keeping a close eye on his progress and how he performs under Thomas Tuchel.

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