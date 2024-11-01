Phelan says Amorim must help Rashford back to his old self at Man Utd

Manchester United new manager Ruben Amorim's tenure will be defined by how much he can get out of his best players.

That is the view of former assistant coach Michael Phelan, who worked under Sir Alex Ferguson and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Phelan, who knows what it takes to win the Premier League at United, believes Amorim has to get the likes of Marcus Rashford firing.

"Everybody wants to see him enjoy himself," Phelan said on talkSPORT Breakfast this morning.

"I think supporters do, even just football fans want to see a talent like Marcus Rashford doing the business on the football pitch.

"I've worked with Marcus and he's a great human being, he's there, he wants to practice, he wants to do his thing.

"But he hasn't translated that in games. His consistency's not been there, his level's not been there.

"He does at times look sad, but I don't know whether that's part of the image now.