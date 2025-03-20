Personal coach convinced Chelsea winger Madueke can reach Salah level

The personal coach of Chelsea winger Noni Madueke is convinced he can take his game to another level.

Saul Isaksson-Hurst works regularly with Madueke.

"Noni and I have been working together for over four years now," said Isaksson-Hurst to Football.London. "It's a privilege and always a challenge. What I mean by that is he always strives to be the best he can be, it's my job to support him and help him fulfil his potential.

"Noni is always going to be measured on goals and assists. So this is always at the core of our work. How is he going to create and finish more chances? My philosophy is built around identifying the game-changing moments of the game for each players' position, breaking them down and then practicing them.

"So, obviously movement, work around dominating the one-v-one duel work and end product. Crosses, forward passes and his shooting.

"Noni has tremendous self-belief - and so he should. He is one of the top young talents in world football but there is no arrogance there. He understands talent is nothing without hard work. He is also genuinely one of the nicest guys in football and very humble."

Isaksson-Hurst has raised the prospect of comparing Madueke with Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah.

"We have spoken about Salah," Isaksson-Hurst explained. "The guy at the moment is the level in world football. It's important to not only give players like this respect but to also try and identify why they're so successful. Maintaining his stats consistently is world-class.

"You have to recognise, though, Noni is further along on his journey than Salah was at the same age. Saying that, Noni knows that if he continues to work hard then he could and should be recognised as one of the world's best down the line."