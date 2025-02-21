Maresca admits Chelsea mood down; lays out season ambitions ahead of Villa trip

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says a top four finish is a season target.

The Blues go to Aston Villa on Saturday night sitting in sixth place, a point behind fourth-place Manchester City.

Advertisement Advertisement

Maresca has been criticised over comments about Chelsea's goals this season. However, he insists there is a determination to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The Italian said this morning: "We said many times: I think we spent almost the season in top four and with 13 games to go, the target, for sure, is top four. We will try our best to achieve that. Knowing the difficult moment we have now is one of the most important reasons why is because of the injury situation. Five or six significant players out.

"I'm here to win games - to bring this club to fight for titles. The problem is when you win games, you look humble and when you don't win games, you look like a lack of ambition. Since day one, my intention is to bring this club where it needs to be."

Asked about the mood around the club, Maresca admits it isn't the best given recent form. However, he insists he expects things to be currently downbeat.

"The team spirit in this moment has to be upset in terms of they have to be upset. We have to be upset because we are not happy with the results. We are all aware we are in a club where we are not here to survive, but to fight to win titles.

"They are the same players that for 19-20 games were top four, second for the most part of the season. For sure, after this moment, they are going to be better players and better professionals."

On going to Villa, Maresca admits he's been impressed by the work of Villa counterpart Unai Emery. The Villans sit in ninth place, two points behind Chelsea.

Maresca said, "They are, since the new project with Emery, doing fantastic. This season you can see in the Champions League, they finished first eight and are fighting to finish top four also this season. The team is very good. And the managers is one of the best managers."

Meanwhile, Maresca also confirmed Noni Madueke will be out until after the March international break. In the winger's absence, Maresca admits it could be a chance for youngster Tyrique George to stake his claim.

He said, "For sure, he's a young one. But because of the amount of injuries we have, we need to use the ones we have. Ty is a young profile, he's doing well. Hopefully we can give him more chances and he can help us."

Before closing out, Maresca was asked for an update on Mykhailo Mudryk, who remains suspended for doping. However, before leaving his seat, the manager would only say: "No. No, I don't think so."