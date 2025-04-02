Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo eyes shock Real Madrid return
Serie A return (& Man Utd reunion) lined up for Pogba
Amorim: Could Elanga handle Man Utd pressure?
Iraola reveals Kluivert is a major doubt ahead of Bournemouth's clash with Ipswich

Pereira welcomes new Gomes deal at Wolves

Paul Vegas
Pereira welcomes new Gomes deal at Wolves
Pereira welcomes new Gomes deal at WolvesAction Plus
Joao Gomes has signed a new contract with Wolves.

The Brazil midfielder put pen to paper on a deal ahead of last night's victory over West Ham.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira said: "I'm very happy because Joao is a team player. He gives every time 100%, in training, in the games, and he has the quality to help this team and this club to make the next step.

"At the end of the game he's given everything for the team, defending, attacking, supporting the team-mates, and this is what we need in our team, this is the spirit we need at this club.

"We must come to Wolverhampton with this hunger, this spirit to help the team, help the club to grow up.

"He's very important because he's a midfielder with physicality and the power to run for 90 minutes, and he's young. He has big potential and can be a top player."

Mentions
Premier LeagueJoao GomesWolvesFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Wolves hold De Rossi talks
Cunha denies pushing for Wolves exit: Interview was misinterpreted
Cunha: Wolves know my ambitions