Cunha denies pushing for Wolves exit: Interview was misinterpreted

Matheus Cunha has moved to deny quotes attributed to him about leaving Wolves this summer.

The Brazil striker sparked fresh speculation after an interview over the weekend where he declared Wolves "know my ambitions" regarding his career and trophy hopes.

Advertisement Advertisement

But last night, Cunha took to social media to state: "It's impossible for the player to be honest in an interview knowing that everything can be taken in any way he wants.

"I don't think a lot of people read the interview, and I don't think that people have the correct interpretation. Of course the point was talking about Wolves, to show everyone how happy I am to be here, to play for this team, to play for these team-mates and of course give back all the love that they give to me.

"Ambitious players, of course we want to play for something more, to put this club in another level, and of course me and my team-mates will give our all to achieve this goal."