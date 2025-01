Wolves have failed with an offer for Chelsea defender Renato Veiga.

TalkSPORT says Wolves had a bid for the Portugal international rejected this week by Chelsea.

Veiga, 21, is ready to leave Chelsea this month after being frustrated by a lack of regular minutes this season.

The defender has also been linked with Bundesliga and Serie A clubs.

It's yet to be confirmed if Wolves will make a second bid in the coming days.