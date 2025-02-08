Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy insists Wolves target Coady never asked to leave

Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy says he has no doubts about the commitment of Conor Coady.

Coady was linked with a return to Wolves in a swap for Craig Dawson on Monday's deadline day, though ultimately remained with the Foxes.

Asked if he had doubts about the defender's commitment, Van Nistelrooy said: “Zero. I didn’t hear anything from his side where he asked to leave. That is totally not true. If that is what is being said, it’s not true.

“He is a big part in this squad. He’s one of our leaders. He’s such a character that when he doesn’t play, he’s still that leader, he’s still helping the team, coaching the team, talking to players, pushing everybody to their highest levels in training sessions.

"For me it was unthinkable for him to go. But from his side, there were no signs he wanted to leave.”