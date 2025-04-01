Wan-Bissaka insists West Ham on right track under Potter

West Ham United fullback Aaron Wan-Bissaka says he's happy playing for manager Graham Potter.

Potter has endured a difficult start at West Ham since replacing Julen Lopetegui, but Wan-Bissaka insists they're on the right track.

The summer arrival from Manchester United told whufc.com: “I've enjoyed every minute.

“I think every manager is different. You're not going to have one that's the same. Everyone has their way of coaching and managing, but I've enjoyed it, and so has the team as a whole. You can see everyone's happy and enjoying the work that we’ve done.

“I think we're going to get better, and anything is possible with this team.

“He has put me at right wing-back, which means I’m competing at both ends of the pitch. Obviously the number one priority is our own box, as I'm a defender, but I’ve enjoyed expressing myself and being me.

“It's really boosted my confidence, and I'm really relishing it at the moment and enjoying it.”

On the remaining weeks of the season, Wan-Bissaka also said: “I think we’re heading in the right direction. I think we can finish higher than where we're at right now. With games coming up, if we take those opportunities, we can move from that (16th-place) position, and I think we have it in us to do it.

“We've still got plenty to play for. There’s no extra motivation needed because you don't want to finish low in the table at the end of the season, so you've just got to keep pushing towards the end."