Pereira lays out Wolves ambitions for next season

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira is convinced of exciting times ahead at Molineux after ending the season with a 1-1 draw against Brentford.

Wolves face losing Matheus Cunha to Manchester United, but Pereira is confident of improvements over the coming 12 months.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, “We want to do better. We need to keep our base and to start our work in the beginning of the season, competing from the beginning, not only to play to avoid the relegation, but we need to look for the middle of the table.

“Honestly, I can imagine the future, to start our work in the beginning with the base of our work from this last month, and rebuild our game, introduce new dynamics, new things into our play, and be stronger, and do better than we did in this season.”

I'm proud of myself and the players

Pereira also reflected on a season where survival was the objective after his arrival.

He also said: “I’m very proud of my players, very proud of the club, very proud of our supporters, and of course, we wanted to finish with a win, but it was not possible in a good game, with chances for both sides.

“It was a game that we could win, but they could win also. However, we lost two positions today and I’m not happy because of this, but I’m very happy with what we did together in the season since we arrived.

“Of course I’m proud of myself, because I need to deserve what I what I get in my life, and I think I deserve it. It was not easy to finish six games before the end of the league being safe. This is not the situation that we found when we what we found when we arrived.”