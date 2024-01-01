Pereira hints at Fulham split

Andreas Pereira has declared he wants to leave Fulham.

The Brazil attacker admits he wants to join a Champions League team.

"I want to play in the Champions League," Pereira told Lance. "I definitely have this as a goal in mind. I haven't decided where I'll play yet.

"It's difficult. I'm focused on the Copa América. I want to win a title for the national team. I've waited a long time to be here, so I'm enjoying the moment.

"As for my future, obviously I can't wait to know, but I think I'll keep it until the end of the Copa América and then I'll definitely let you know."