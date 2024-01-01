Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Pereira hints at Fulham split

Pereira hints at Fulham split
Pereira hints at Fulham split
Pereira hints at Fulham splitProfimedia
Andreas Pereira has declared he wants to leave Fulham.

The Brazil attacker admits he wants to join a Champions League team.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I want to play in the Champions League," Pereira told Lance. "I definitely have this as a goal in mind. I haven't decided where I'll play yet.

"It's difficult. I'm focused on the Copa América. I want to win a title for the national team. I've waited a long time to be here, so I'm enjoying the moment.

"As for my future, obviously I can't wait to know, but I think I'll keep it until the end of the Copa América and then I'll definitely let you know."

Mentions
Pereira AndreasFulhamPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Pereira admits considering Fulham future
West Ham make offer to Sessegnon
Arsenal set price for Smith Rowe