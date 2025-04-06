Pereira delighted with Wolves spirit for victory at Ipswich

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira was left delighted with their spirit for victory at Ipswich Town.

Liam Delap had Ipswich ahead at halftime before Wolves stormed back to win 2-1 via goals from Pablo Sarabia and Jorge Strand Larsen.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pereira said afterwards: “I’m very happy for the players, for the club, and especially for the supporters. First half was not the way that we prepared. We prepared to try to win. We created two or three chances to score, but the pace and the pressing was not what I asked.

“Half time we changed tactically and we started to create problems, to control what we did, and had better quality in possession, better movements, a little bit higher to press, and we created chances to score two goals, and I think we deserved to win the game.

“We have very good players, and we are proving that we have the true spirit of a team, playing as a team. As I said in the beginning, when we started our work, firstly, create that identity, and after be consistent, better and better and better. And I think, this is my opinion, we deserved this result.”

On Sarabia’s impact, Pereira also said: “That's what I asked in conversations with them (the substitutes). Today, we needed to show how committed we are, everybody. We needed to show that we are a team, and the players on the bench, if they came on for five minutes, they must show the spirit and they did.

“In that time of the game we needed someone with the last pass, the quality to assist, to create, to receive the ball in the right position, to move into the right position, to make the crosses inside, because this is another thing that is difficult to control. In the end he did very well. Rodrigo also. The players from the bench, I think they played very well.”

On Strand Larsen scoring again, a delighted Pereira added, “If you look at the game, Larsen is getting better because he’s more adapted to the Premier League because of his work. Now Munetsi is playing close to him, creating spaces, attacking spaces every time, supporting the first ball. What we felt before was that when Larsen receives the first ball, the man close to him to support this ball was not there.

“Now they have a physical player that runs a lot, creating spaces every time in the box with him. It means that when the cross comes, the markers a lot of time go with Munetsi and Larsen is free to finish, and this is teamwork.”