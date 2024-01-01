Pereira admits considering Leicester exit

Ricardo Pereira admits he considered his future with Leicester City future.

The Portugal wing-back has just helped the Foxes make an instant return to the Premier League.

He told Marca: “I received some offers (last summer) and my idea, at first, was to leave, but the pre-season began and my head, little by little, clicked. I saw something different. I liked the team, the new manager.

“Also, there was a part of me that wanted to return Leicester to the place they deserved. It’s taken a weight off my shoulders. It was important to move up to the Premier League.

“I am calmer than a year ago. The return (to the Premier League) is going to be difficult, but I am excited. We have a team that, if we do things well, can have a calm season.”