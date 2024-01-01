Pepe says his time at Arsenal "wasn't easy at all" in latest interview

Pepe says his time at Arsenal "wasn't easy at all" in latest interview

Former Arsenal record signing Nicolas Pepe has come to terms with how his career panned out in England.

The winger arrived in the summer of 2019 under then boss Unai Emery for a £72m fee.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Pepe struggled to make the required impact at the club, experiencing various loan moves before being sold.

"It wasn't easy at all. And the fans weren't happy with how I was performing," he told BBC Sport.

"When I first joined, the fans weren't really judging my performances, they were judging the price tag. But I think I did some great things while at Arsenal. I don't regret my time there.

"But my transfer fee to the club was the highest one they'd signed, so they expected me to score in each match."