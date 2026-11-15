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Pep Guardiola's stance on taking over from Mauricio Pochettino as the USMNT revealed

Pep Guardiola's stance on taking over from Mauricio Pochettino as the USMNT revealed
Pep Guardiola's stance on taking over from Mauricio Pochettino as the USMNT revealedEnric Fontcuberta / EPA / Profimedia

Pep Guardiola's stance on potentially replacing Mauricio Pochettino at the USMNT has reportedly been revealed.

Pochettino has been appointed as Michael Carrick’s replacement at Manchester United and will officially leave the USMNT on November 19th following their second game against Haiti.

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The USMNT are now looking for a new head coach, and reports have suggested they’ve set their sights on Guardiola.

Guardiola, 55, is available following his exit from Manchester City at the end of last season having missed out on a seventh Premier League title.

According to The Telegraph, however, despite reports saying otherwise, Guardiola is NOT ‘open’ to taking the USMNT job and will resist any offers.

That doesn't mean Guardiola wouldn't be interested in taking an international role in the future.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona forward Theirry Henry has also been linked with the job, but he hasn’t had a head coach role since leaving Montreal in 2021. 

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