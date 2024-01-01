Pederson admits he could have played for Man Utd during legendary Blackburn career

Blackburn Rovers legend Morten Gamst Pederson admits he could have played for a bigger club.

The winger, who is now 43, was once an impressive creative talent in the Premier League.

But there is a suggestion from the player himself that he could have moved to Manchester United, had it not been for Ryan Giggs.

"There were loads of rumors (about Man United wanting to sign me) and everything," he told Sport Bible.

"I know they were following me during my time at Tromso and in my best times at Blackburn as well. I know there was some interest.

“They were watching me from the stands. How close? I don't know. It could have happened if Giggs hadn't played for 200 more years... who knows!"