Pederol: Guardiola wants to leave Man City; renewing was 'involuntary'

Pep Guardiola is leaning towards leaving Manchester City at the end of the season.

That's according to El Chiringuito's host Josep Pederol, who is close to Real Madrid.

Pederol insists Guardiola will walk this summer, despite signing a new contract earlier this season.

He is reporting: "Guardiola was no longer thinking about City in the summer. He was thinking about the English national team.

"This is a renewal that he did not want, involuntary, almost forced, he signed because it was the only thing he had.

"He wants to leave Manchester."

Guardiola's contract with City runs to 2027.