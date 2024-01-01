Pearce spells out doubts over new England coach Tuchel

Former England assistant coach Stuart Pearce has questioned the appointment of new manager Thomas Tuchel.

The former Bayern Munich and Chelsea manager will be unveiled by the FA as new England coach later this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest legend Pearce, however, told talkSPORT: "Firstly I've got no reservations in regard to a foreign manager.

"I didn't when Sven got the job when he was the first foreign manager to come in and take the role I had no reservations in regard to that or no objections.

"What I would say is I think the blueprint of what a manager should look like for England has been what Gareth Southgate's done an individual that cares about the whole process cares about all the age groups not just the senior team and wants to take an interest in benefiting those lower age groups. I don't know whether Tuchel would be that person.

"If I'm being honest with you I think he'd come in, he would do the job and just do the job and I think we've seen a manager that has done wonders over the last eight years. That's my personal opinion."

He added: "If you go in the marketplace to recruit somebody and you feel as though I would give priority to an English manager if you felt as though there was someone with the credentials good enough to do the job. If there isn't then I wouldn't restrict myself.

"I'm talking on behalf of the FA. I wouldn't restrict myself saying right OK we can't have a German but we can have a Frenchman we can't have a Scot I wouldn't do that."