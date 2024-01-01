Pearce says Carsley will be beneficial for Newcastle defender

Tribal Football
Former England Under-21s coach Stuart Pearce believes England interim boss Lee Carsley can push forward the career of Tino Livramento.

The Newcastle United defender is one who many believe can be a mainstay for England in the future.

The right-back has worked with Carsley at Under-21 level and will now get a chance to work with him at the senior setup.

“When I was at West Ham, he was a very exciting player and was doing extremely well,” said Pearce, speaking as an ambassador of Pitching In. 

“He was one of the players in Southampton ranks at the time who was a real threat – he gets forward extremely well.

“In this country, we’ve got such a wealth of young talent that is coming through play in Premier League and you have every chance of getting in international squad. Lee Carsley has worked with Tino before and knows exactly what he cans do.”

