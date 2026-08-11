Paul Scholes pleads with Man Utd to sign Romero: You might laugh, I know he’s a nutter!

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has called for his former club to make a move for Tottenham's Romero.

Romero's Tottenham future has been the subject of transfer speculation for several months, with Inter Milan, Barcelona but most important Atletico Madrid linked.

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Following the arrivals of Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi, Spurs are reportedly open to offloading the Argentina international for around £34M.

Atletico is understood to be Romero's favoured destination, with the defender keen on life in Spain alongside a number of international teammates in La Liga.

Despite links to the Spanish giants, Scholes has spoken about how United should swoop in for Romero who he believes would provide quality at the back despite his reckless nature.

“I think they sorted out the forward areas last summer but I think they probably need two centre backs.

“You might laugh at this and I might get stick for this, but I would go and sign Christian Romero from Tottenham.

“I know he’s a nutter, I know he’s got disciplinary issues, but he can be a very good centre half and someone that Michael Carrick could really calm down.

“They’re talking about 30 or 40 million quid for a player who has been centre half in a World Cup final.

“I know he’s got disciplinary issues but I would go and get him. I think they’re desperate for a centre-back, the current ones aren’t good enough.”

Van de Ven is set to take the captain's armband at Tottenham as Romero ponder his future. Reports are unclear as to whether he wants to stay in the Premier League but after several years in England, he may be leaning towards a switch to Spain.