Romero agrees terms with Atletico Madrid as Tottenham set to sell defender for £35M

Tottenham are set to sell Cristian Romero this summer as Atletico Madrid agree terms with the defender.

After five seasons with the Premier League side, Spurs captain Romero is set to depart this summer as talks with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid continue to progress.

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This comes after reports claimed Inter Milan had a £34.2M agreement in principle over a transfer fee, but the deal had not come to fruition as personal terms with Romero were not reached.

Romero seems set on a move to Spain and more specifically Atletico who have been long-term admirers of the Argentina star who is calling his time in North London.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs reported on Friday afternoon that Tottenham are open to talks as Romero pushes the deal forward.

“Atletico Madrid have opened talks with Spurs for Cristian Romero. The Argentine defender was keen on the move last summer.

"Inter have also explored a deal this summer as well. And Arsenal have discussed Romero, but Spurs have no intention to sell to their rivals and deny any approach to date

“More on Atletico Madrid and Cristian Romero. Terms already in place with the 28-year-old. Spurs prepared to sell for around £35M”

Spurs paid £42.5m to sign Romero from Atalanta in 2021, with the defender scoring 13 times in 156 appearances. Although the club take a slight loss on him this summer, earning £35M for a defender who wants to leave isn’t bad business.

Romero signed a new deal last summer so Tottenham are under no pressure to sell. However, it looks like he will leave as they open the door for the 28 year old.