Arsenal hold genuine interest in Spurs' Romero but Atletico remain as first choice

Arsenal interest in Romero is genuine but Atleti and Barca consider offer

Arsenal’s interest in Cristian Romero is genuine, but sources indicate that Tottenham Hotspur will insist he joins another club.

Members of Arsenal’s backroom team have entertained the the prospect of signing the player from their north London rivals this summer.

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He is looking for a transfer, and sources say there has been an openness from the player about the idea of making a controversial switch across the city.

However, Tottenham officials have completely dismissed the initial possibility of him joining Arsenal and will wait for other offers to land.

Some sources are skeptical about how serious Romero truly is about making the move, as his heart has seemed set on Atletico Madrid.

Inter Milan have also been making advances towards signing him but have struggled to find a deal that satisfies both the player and the selling club.

Atletico Madrid are expected to make a new offer for the player this week, and there is a feeling at this stage that they are favourites to win the race. However, Barcelona are also coming into contention to make a late play to sign him.

Progress over the next 48 hours should dictate how a transfer can open up for the Argentina international.

Atleti are expected to make an offer soon in the region of £34 million for defender Romero, after their last approach of £25 million was knocked back.

For Arsenal, the situation is straightforward in that their interest is real, but any move depends on Tottenham changing their position - which is highly unlikely.

Cristian Romero career stats Flashscore

With Spurs unwilling to sell directly to a rival, Arsenal will continue to explore alternative options. A move for Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa is still anticipated.

Romero is an important player for Tottenham to offload, though, as the club sees no future for him under Roberto De Zerbi.

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