Partey opens up on his Arsenal future: We all have a family that needs money...

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has spoken on his future at the club as transfer speculation continues.

The Ghanaian’s current deal expires at the end of June and the Gunners confirmed that negotiations with Partey's representatives are ongoing when the club announced their released and retained lists last week. Now, the 31-year-old has spoken to 3Sports about where the summer may take him ahead of the new season.

“The first thing is where you are happy and where you feel at home. At the end of the day you’ve been in football, you’ve been in different teams. Then it’s about what is your next objective and what do you want to achieve next.

“You still have to look at all this and at the end of the day we all have a family that needs money, this is (in) our mind.

“We are not getting younger. There are a lot of things where you have to look now with a family, where you want them to be happy.”

Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi is set to join the side over the coming weeks in a deal worth around £51M. Many reports have stated that Partey may not be in manager Mikel Arteta’s plans once he arrives as he takes up his role in the squad. Partey played 52 games across all competitions last season, scoring four goals and claiming two assists but is replaceable like any member of the squad.

He admitted that any negotiations are down to his agent as talks surrounding his future continue and that while he supports the North London side, what happens over the next few months are not down to him.

“When you go out, nobody is going to destroy your family, these are things you have to look at. When you are young, you are just anywhere.

“I’m an Arsenal fan, I can’t decide anything and just have to leave it to my agent and the club. I just want to enjoy football.”