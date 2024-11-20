Parry leaves Man Utd as new loan manager sought

Les Parry has left Manchester United.

Parry was loan manager at United, but has now departed, says the Daily Mail.

Advertisement Advertisement

For the moment, academy director Nick Cox has taken on the role, though a permanent replacement is being pursued.

Michael Appleton is again in the frame after previous reportes that he had turned down the role.

Appleton, a former United midfielder, has been in charge of Charlton and Blackpool over the past 12 months.

Parry had been with United since 2013.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play