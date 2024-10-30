Paris Saint-Germain star Muani wanted by two huge Premier League sides in January move

Paris Saint-Germain star Randal Kolo Muani could be set for a Premier League move.

The French giants are looking to cash in on the player they signed for a big fee two summers ago.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kolo Muani has not hit the heights expected of him in Paris when he joined from Eintracht Frankfurt for £77M last year.

According to L'Equipe, both Manchester United and Arsenal are eager to sign him in the winter or summer.

PSG would be happy to sell for a lower fee than what they paid, but will still want a hefty sum.

United signed PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte this summer in similar circumstances, as he had joined PSG only a year previous.