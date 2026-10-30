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Chelsea boss Alonso weighs in on Carrick's Manchester United future

Chelsea boss Alonso weighs in on Carrick's Manchester United future
Chelsea boss Alonso weighs in on Carrick's Manchester United futureREUTERS

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso expressed sympathy for Manchester United's Michael Carrick ahead of their meeting on Saturday (October 31).

Alonso has suffered his worst week since becoming Chelsea manager, losing to Tottenham at Stamford Bridge and then to former club Liverpool on penalties in the League Cup.

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It could be a lot worse, though, he could be Carrick. The Man United boss is widely expected to lose his job regardless of the result against Chelsea.

United have just two wins from their first 12 games of the season across all competitions and currently sit down in 16th.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game, Alonso expressed ‘respect’ and ‘sympathy’ for his Man United counterpart.

"I have great respect, I have big sympathy for Michael as a manager. I know him because we have played against each other, recently we played in a legends game, so we chatted a little bit," he said.

"He's a really good guy and you want to be around that, but apart from that, it's not for me to comment."

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