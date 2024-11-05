Pardew on Arsenal boss Arteta: He antagonises the media - and the opposition!

Former Newcastle United boss Alan Pardew has criticised Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's attitude towards the media and opposition after their loss at the weekend.

Following Arsenal's 1-0 defeat against the Magpies, thanks to Alexander Isak's 12th-minute opener, Arteta threw shade at Newcastle and did not take the loss well as he said they were “dragged into the game” and that “when Newcastle are ahead, they take a very different approach”.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pardew spoke on talkSPORT about how Arteta’s attitude towards the media and towards the opposition before and after games does not sit right with him.

"I was really upset with Arteta because, sometimes, he antagonises the media and antagonises the opposition. He came out with a line, 'We were dragged into a game they wanted to play.'

"I've had that as a manager before. You've beaten a top team and, then, suddenly, they're questioning your style and the way you've gone about the victory. There's not a cast-iron beautiful way to win a game of football. You just need to win.”

Pardew went on to say that Arteta should have taken the loss more nobly.

"Sometimes you don't have to play a beautiful game to win it. You just have to be effective in what you do and the pressing and organization from Newcastle was absolutely spot-on. Arsenal had one shot on target. That's what Arteta should really question - not the opposition."