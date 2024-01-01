Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go

Former Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew has claimed that Ivan Toney has a club in mind.

The Brentford centre forward is being linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Toney, who was not in the squad as the Bees beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at the weekend, is said to have interest in him from Saudi Arabia.

Per Padrew, who says that he knows Toney’s agent, Arsenal is Toney’s dream club.

He stated, "Let me tell you. I know Toney’s agent personally, and I think he would like the boy to go to Arsenal.

“There you go. There’s a bit of insight.

"I know that he thought that might be a good fit for the boy when I had a discussion."