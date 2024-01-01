Tribal Football
Brentford striker Toney makes mega demands for Saudi Arabia move

Toney open to a move to Saudi Arabia after being left out of Palace game
Brentford forward Ivan Toney has made it clear he will only go to Saudi Arabia for mega wages.

The English attacker is on the market, as he has not signed a new contract with the Bees.

Toney was left out of their squad for a 2-1 Premier League win against Crystal Palace.

Per talkSPORT, wants a yearly salary worth €20M, with other bonuses on top.

Toney has emerged as an Al-Ahli target, after the club could not convince Richarlison to sign from Tottenham.

Having previously been linked to top Premier League clubs, Toney has seen minimal interest in him this summer.

