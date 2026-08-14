Paraguay international Diego Gomez pens new five-year Brighton contract

Diego Gomez has been at Brighton since the beginning of last year

Paraguay international Diego Gomez has signed a new five-year deal with Premier League side Brighton.

The 23-year-old midfielder moved to Brighton from MLS side Inter Miami in January 2025 and has scored 11 goals in 56 appearances for them.

Advertisement Advertisement

He was a member of the Paraguay team that reached the last 16 of the World Cup in North America and started in their 1-0 defeat to France that saw them bow out.

"Diego has been an important player for us since his arrival and we're pleased to have secured his long-term future," said Brighton sporting director Mike Cave on Friday.

"He has adapted to Premier League football seamlessly and embedded himself as a key player in the squad.

"We believe Diego will continue to develop this season and be an important player for us in achieving our goals this season and beyond."