Shearer on Newcastle's poor form under Howe: It feels like inconsistency is baked in

Shearer on Newcastle poor form under Howe: It feels like inconsistency is baked in

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has given his thoughts on manager Eddie Howe and why he thinks he still the right man for the job despite recent poor form.

It has been a difficult start to the season for the Magpies manager and after suffering their fifth defeat of the campaign at Brentford on Saturday many have questioned his role at the club.

But Shearer wrote in his column for The Athletic about his respect for Howe due to his success in recent years with a squad that has always been very limited in size and quality.

“I don’t have any doubts about Howe still being the right man for Newcastle. He can and should lead the team forward. After what he has done, not just pulling the team away from relegation and then straight into the Champions League, but in the way he has set standards and built an identity, he deserves time and patience.

"He needs support because that identity is blurring. I don’t think there’s the mood — or the money — to make a change.”

There are rumours of a sacking on the horizon for Howe if their form does not start to improve. However, Shearer admits that fans will have a different opinion after a few victories and a league position higher than where they currently sit in 12th.

“Give it 10 days and three brilliant victories and I’ll be singing a different tune but, as things stand, it feels like inconsistency is baked in.

"However good they might think they are, players must run to exhaustion every game. Howe must find a way to get past Leicester and Brentford because that keeps the season alive and quietens the noise.”