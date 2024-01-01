Palmer set to be rewarded with Chelsea pay-rise

Chelsea are prepared to give winger Cole Palmer a reward for his startling debut campaign.

The attacker was one of their best players last season, starring from the right wing and the no.10 position.

Per The Telegraph, Palmer is set to receive a financial benefit in the form of a new contract.

The club want to ensure that he remains with them for at least the next ten years.

Palmer and his representatives will talk to the club in the coming months about the specifics of a deal.

The 22-year-old is already preparing for the new season, posting himself working out while on holiday.