Chelsea raise goalkeeper swap with Real Madrid

Chelsea raise goalkeeper swap with Real MadridLaLiga
Chelsea are willing to discuss a swap with Real Madrid over Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kepa spent last season on-loan at Real - and is now wanted back in a permanent deal.

They see the goalkeeper as a replacement for Andriy Lunin, who is resisting attempts to extend his contract, which now has less than 12 months to run.

The situation, says Okdiario, raises the prospect of a straight swap for the two keepers.

And it is a scenario which Chelsea have raised this week during initial talks with Real about a fee for Kepa.

