Palmer happy as Chelsea defeat Newcastle: Am I unstoppable?

Cole Palmer proved Chelsea's matchwinner as they defeated Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Blues won 2-1, as Nicolas Jackson's opener for Chelsea was canceled out by Alexander Isak before Palmer struck just after halftime.

Palmer later said, "I try and go out there and play my game. That is what I do."

On people saying he's unstoppable, Palmer said: “I wouldn’t go that far. I always try to enjoy my football game by game. I try to not put pressure on myself. Many people on the outside try to put pressure on me to replicate what I did last season in terms of numbers. It is my second season playing football and I am still very, very young.

"We just try to play our own game, block the noise out from the outside. We don't mind proving people wrong.

“We are all young and we have a top coach, but there are improvements still."

On being compared to Gianfanco Zola, he added: “I know he is an icon on Fifa so he must have been good. To be honest I didn’t really watch him play. Everyone says he was a great player, so thank you.”