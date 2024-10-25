Chelsea winger Neto: We must show Newcastle what we're about

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto sees their clash with Newcastle as a test of mentality.

Neto views the match as a must-win to maintain Chelsea's momentum.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told the club's website, "Our group is getting better every day, and what we did showed our character, our personality, our hard-work mentality. We want to continue with that.

"In the Premier League every game’s a test. So to go there (to Anfield), it was just another game, nothing more important or less important. It was a normal game like any other one. We went there with the personality we showed in other games, and that we will continue to show in every game.

"It's what the people in the coaching staff have said to us. This is our mentality and we have to continue working hard if we want to be on the top."

Neto also said: "Every game is important in the Premier League because you can play against the team that is first in the table and win and then play the team who are last and lose.

"We know what we need to do, try to win every game because every game is tough. That’s the mentality we’re taking this season, to show we are Chelsea in every game. Not only in big games, we have to show ourselves in every game.

"Of course, we have more difficult games, the games are harder than the others, but we take every game the same because we know the difficulty that every team gives us. We study every team in every game, we know the difficulties that we will have.

"I’m proud of the team and proud of the group, proud to be a part of this group, because the boys we have, we are transforming this team into a top team."