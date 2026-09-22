Palmer eager to prove his commitment to England and Chelsea

Cole Palmer is determined to put any speculation surrounding his commitment to England and his Chelsea future behind him as he focuses on proving himself for club and country.

Palmer has withdrawn from the England squad for the current international break alongside Tino Livramento, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford and Declan Rice, with the FA confirming that the players were ruled out because of injury issues.

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In Palmer’s case, the decision is understood to be around caution and managing his workload, but it is believed the player is disappointed to miss out.

The Chelsea forward has played almost every minute of the club’s matches so far this season and, following the injury problems that disrupted much of his campaign last season, there is a desire to make sure his body is managed carefully.

Sources say Palmer understands the longer-term benefits and he will now use the international break to work on his conditioning while continuing to adapt to life under new Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso.

Palmer's recent player ratings Flashscore

The decision to withdraw prompted questions from some England supporters, particularly after Palmer was left out of Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad and had been given an opportunity to put himself back into contention.

Sources have assured Flashscore, however, that Palmer remains completely committed to England and is determined to establish himself as a key figure in the team ahead of EURO 2028.

He is also understood to be fully focused on Chelsea, despite recent speculation over his future. Manchester United have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old this year, and there has also been speculation that he could be unsettled in London and would prefer a return to the north.

Those suggestions are not currently affecting Palmer’s focus.

There is a determination from the player to prove himself in every sense this season, both for Chelsea and England. He has always retained complete confidence in his own ability and is focused on staying fit enough to demonstrate his quality consistently.