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Morgan Gibbs-White replaces Cole Palmer in the England squad as Tuchel makes major call

Morgan Gibbs-White replaces Cole Palmer in the England squad as Tuchel makes major call
Morgan Gibbs-White replaces Cole Palmer in the England squad as Tuchel makes major callAction Images via Reuters

Cole Palmer was recalled to Thomas Tuchel's squad for the international break but has now been replaced by Morgan Gibbs-White.

Palmer will miss England’s four upcoming Nations League matches due to load management and fear over a small injury, which means Chelsea would rather see the star rest for the next 3 weeks. 

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The Three Lions, who dealt without Palmer during the World Cup, host newly crowned world champions Spain at Wembley on Friday night as manager Thomas Tuchel seeks to win his opening Nations League clash. 

Now, with Palmer ruled out, David Ornstein has revealed that Tuchel has turned to Nottingham Forest midfielder Gibbs-White, who will fill the gap left by the Chelsea man. 

“Morgan Gibbs-White called up to England squad for international break.  

“Nottingham Forest midfielder was on holiday with family in Dubai but has returned to join camp; likely to underline high regard for #NFFC captain.” 

Palmer is not expected to be the only withdrawal, with doubts hanging over Manchester United pair Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford ahead of the Spain clash, which only put more pressure on Tuchel. 

Tuchel claimed on Friday that he had no doubts over the commitment of his England players in comments which are now under the microscope as so many players begin to pull out. 

“I have no doubt how keen they are. No doubt. I know them, I was seven weeks with them. We had a qualification campaign together, we are 18 months together. I have no doubt that we step up and produce performances in the next cycle. I’m responsible for that.” 

England, looking to Gibbs-White for inspiration in the middle of the park, will start the international break against Spain before trips to Czechia and Croatia, before ending the break at Wembley with the reverse fixture against Czechia.

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UEFA Nations LeagueCole PalmerThomas MeunierMorgan Gibbs-WhiteEnglandSpainChelseaPremier League

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