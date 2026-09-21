Livramento, Mainoo, Rashford and Rice all withdraw from Tuchel's England squad

Five England players have withdrawn from Thomas Tuchel's squad as the international break begins.

On Monday morning it was revealed that Palmer had withdrawn from the England squad due to load management, with reports stating that the Chelsea star had a small muscular issue that meant he would use the 3 week international break to rest.

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Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White has since stepped in to replace Palmer as Tuchel prepares his side to face World Cup champions Spain on Saturday night, before clashes against the Czech Republic and Croatia in the Nations League.

Now, the likes of Tino Livramento, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford and Declan Rice have all withdrawn alongside Palmer in what could be a huge problem for Tuchel just days before the Spain clash.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick confirmed Rashford picked up an “issue” during the 1-1 draw at Fulham on Sunday, whilst Mainoo was also substituted during the closing stages of the game with what is said to be a minor injury.

Meanwhile, Livramento was pulled out of the Newcastle squad that beat Hull City at St James' Park with Lewis Miley taking his place at right-back whilst Rice’s injury is unknown.

England released a statement on Monday afternoon, revealing the news that 3 players still need to be replaced ahead of the Spain game.

“The quintet have all withdrawn from the Three Lions squad due to respective injury issues.

“James Garner and Morgan Gibbs-White have subsequently been called up and will report to St. George’s Park on Tuesday with the rest of the squad.”