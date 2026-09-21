Cole Palmer to pull out of England squad due to "load management" in huge blow for Tuchel

England boss Thomas Tuchel is set to be without Chelsea's Cole Palmer as he prepares to withdraw from his Nations League squad.

Palmer was recalled to the England squad by Tuchel for the upcoming Nations League games over the next two weeks in the season’s first international break.

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Tuchel has made eight changes from the World Cup in his 27-man group, who face Spain, Czechia home and away and Croatia in an extended Nations League period.

Despite his changes, The Athletic’s David Ornstein reports that Palmer is set to withdraw from the side due to load management.

The 24-year-old has made seven appearances in all competitions this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists for Chelsea, who have had a very tricky start to the season.

Tuchel had suggested that Palmer's return offered him a chance to prove a point after missing out on the World Cup squad, but the midfielder may miss his opportunity to shine under the German coach once more.

"They had a good start to the season," Tuchel said of Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was also called up once more. "They never did something wrong. We just chose different players.

"So now it is a new competition. Some players, some positions, have more injuries. Some have less injuries. Cole has his starts that he always had but he has his numbers back - he has his assists back, he has decisive goals back - so that is why he is in the squad.

"I think he has a point to prove, and the same goes for Trent. He was never off the list. He was never non-selectable for us, and it is his chance to show, come to camp and be the best version of himself."

Question marks also hang over Manchester United pair Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo, making Tuchel's life harder as he attempt to make a good start in the Nations League.